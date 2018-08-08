Housewife fined $46k after maids spotted working on scaffolding outside house

SINGAPORE - A housewife, whose maids were spotted last year perched on a two-storey scaffolding while working on the facade of her Cluny Park house, was fined $46,000 on Wednesday (Aug 8).

Singaporean Willow Phua Brest, 46, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to four counts of failing to provide safe working conditions for her two Indonesian helpers, Ms Karsinah, 39, and Ms Dati, 43.

She also admitted that she had unlawfully asked Ms Karsinah to perform tasks as a scaffolder and maintenance worker, the court heard.

The Straits Times understands that this is the first case in which a person is convicted of breaching work pass conditions involving the work safety of maids, after the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act was amended in 2012 with enhanced penalties.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that an employer has a legal obligation to provide safe working conditions, and ensure that the foreign domestic worker carries out her task in accordance with safe work practices as stipulated by the ministry.

Commenting on Brest's case, director of well-being at MOM's foreign manpower management division Jeanette Har said: "Lives and limbs are at stake here. This is an egregious case. The risks are real and obvious but the employer was oblivious to them.

"We will take stern actions against employers who do not take their responsibilities seriously, especially so when it comes to the safety of their foreign domestic workers."