Housewife came close to losing $200,000 to scammers

When a woman walked into the OCBC Bank branch at Jurong Point last October and demanded to close insurance policies worth $200,000, bank employees who spoke to her felt something was fishy.

At first, the housewife in her 40s to 50s said she needed the money for home renovation works, but could not justify why she needed to relinquish policies worth far more.

Suspicious, OCBC staff checked her transactions and found she had already transferred up to $40,000 of her life savings to suspicious overseas accounts, said branch manager Leong Wen Xian, who handled the case.

The customer later said the accounts belonged to "officials from China" who claimed she was under probe for spreading fake news about Covid-19. They had warned her not to tell anyone about the matter.

The OCBC team spoke to her for 40 minutes before she finally accepted that she had been conned, and made a police report.

Mr Leong, 34, said: "The customer could not give an exact figure on how much she needed. That was a red flag we had observed."

He was speaking to The Straits Times on the fourth episode of the Stop Scams podcast, which will be broadcast tomorrow.

In the 20-minute episode, he breaks down the tell-tale signs displayed by victims and the methods used by fraudsters.

The Stop Scams podcast is a series by ST to raise public awareness of the modern scourge of scams. More than $1 billion has been lost by scam victims here since 2016.

The rise in scam cases has led to a crackdown on fraudsters by the police and businesses alike.

In February, OCBC rolled out a kill switch that enables customers to immediately freeze all their bank accounts in an emergency, preventing any transaction.