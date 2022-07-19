Home Team shifts focus to helping ex-offenders stay crime-free longer

Mr Christopher Adrian Chia was a secret society member in his teenage years before he trafficked drugs sourced from Malaysia.

It seemed like he had turned his life around when he obtained his O-and A-level certificates while behind bars between 2004 and 2012, and a bachelor's degree after he was released. But in 2019, he was ordered to spend eight months in a drug rehabilitation centre (DRC) for drug consumption.

Mr Chia has since remained out of trouble, and the 47-year-old social work executive at Lakeside Family Services told the media last Friday why he reoffended.

He said: "Because of my networks in the drug trade, I was able to get free drugs and then I fell. I started consuming drugs and then I was arrested.

"When I was inside the DRC, I realised I wasted so much resources because my family supported me through my degree. I lost the trust of my mum and my aunt who supported me; they had thought I was doing fine."

Keeping former offenders out of prison longer will be the new focus of the Home Team, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo yesterday.

Speaking at the Community Action for the Rehabilitation of Ex-Offenders (Care) Network summit 2022, she added that the ministry is now focusing on bringing down the rate of former criminals breaking the law within five years.

Singapore's two-year recidivism rate hit a 30-year low of 20 per cent for the 2019 release cohort, while the five-year number for the 2016 cohort stands at 41 per cent.

Said Mrs Teo: "The purpose of this shift in focus is to emphasise the need to look beyond the immediate post-release rehabilitation of former inmates, to secure their longer-term reintegration journey. This requires significant rethinking on our approaches and our new capabilities."

She added that while current programmes have been successful in giving former offenders a good start, more must be done to help them reach further in their rehabilitation and reintegration journey. This includes sustaining their motivation to remain crime-free and helping them remain gainfully employed.

She said: "After the initial progress, many former inmates will also face setbacks and disappointments, as we all do in life. These are things that we ourselves experience, and we all know how difficult it is even without a chequered past, to find new ways to continue.

"Therefore, we should not underestimate the challenges that ex-offenders face in finding the motivation to course-correct and press on."

She highlighted some of the work already done in this area by members of the Care Network, which comprises more than 100 community partners and supporters, including social service agencies, halfway houses and religious groups.

One such initiative is a programme conducted by AMP Singapore - a non-profit organisation serving the Muslim community - which supports female inmates with children by helping them develop home-based businesses after their release. There were 18 participants in the first run of the scheme last year, and 20 more took part in its second iteration that was completed this year.

This year's edition of the annual Care Network summit was held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, with about 300 guests in attendance. The co-chairman of the Care Network, Mr Phillip Tan, welcomed the return of the in-person event, after it was held virtually previously because of Covid-19 measures.