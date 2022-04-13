Holland Village brawl: Outlets fear outdoor-dining hopes may be dashed

A recent brawl at Lorong Mambong in Holland Village has sparked concern among food and beverage (F&B) operators who had been hoping for the return of outdoor dining after nearly two years.

A video posted on Facebook group Complaint Singapore shows a group of men brawling on the pavement last Friday night. A man wearing a white top falls onto the road and is kicked as he lies there for about 10 seconds.

The police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at around 11.30pm, and a 22-year-old man was taken conscious to hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

Mr Lovein Shrestha, who owns Baden Restaurant & Pub, told The Straits Times yesterday that the video could bring unwanted attention to the area, which has been hit by the pandemic and an outdoor dining ban. "I hope people who come to this area will behave as it can affect all the businesses here."

On June 20, 2020, the authorities banned outdoor dining in Lorong Mambong after crowds were seen breaching safe distancing rules the previous night when a fight broke out, resulting in the arrest of three men. It was the first day of Singapore's phase two reopening after the circuit breaker.

A police spokesman told ST yesterday that investigations into the June 2020 incident have closed.

Mr Lovein, who is in his 30s, said that since Lorong Mambong was reopened to vehicular traffic after the 2020 incident, business at his eatery has been down by about 70 per cent owing to Covid-19 curbs and the ban on outdoor dining.

Noting that business has picked up slightly in the two weekends since curbs on selling alcohol after 10.30pm were lifted on March 29, he is hoping the latest brawl will not be a setback. "Fights happen in many other areas, but once someone takes a video and it is circulated, it becomes a big issue."

Mr Amit Kumar, a manager at Wala Wala Cafe Bar, said that since the ban, people have been congregating on pavements that used to be filled with diners, but they do not patronise the F&B establishments.

He did not see the recent brawl, but was disappointed to learn about it. "I am hoping that it does not affect our hopes of getting back outdoor dining soon."

Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) president Nasen Thiagarajan told ST that a committee formed after the June 2020 incident to look into how crowds can be better managed has been working with SNBA on guidelines and will meet the authorities next week.

Mr Nasen, who is also chief executive of Harry's International, which has an outlet in Lorong Mambong, is optimistic the ban can be lifted soon despite the latest incident.

"While several other businesses and the public also use the area and sometimes can be the cause of some of the issues here, the ban on outdoor dining has greatly affected the F&B operators in Lorong Mambong," he said.

"When we can use the outdoor area for dining again, we will work with the authorities to quickly identify those who cause trouble, to ensure the area is safe."