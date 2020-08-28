High Court stresses duty to disclose witness statements

A High Court judge has reiterated that the prosecution has a duty to disclose witness statements to the defence, even when there is doubt about the relevance or impact of the material.

This point has been consistently made clear by the Court of Appeal in decisions since 2011, said Justice Aedit Abdullah.

He added that it would not be appropriate to hold back disclosure of a statement just so it can be used as a strategic check against a witness' testimony in court.

The judge made the comments in a judgment released yesterday on why he allowed a motion by businessman Lim Hong Liang to place a witness statement before the court in his appeal.

Lim, 56, is appealing against his conviction and sentence of six years' jail, meted out by a district judge last year, over a conspiracy to attack his mistress' younger lover.

His appeal was first heard in January and an issue arose over the district judge's refusal to order prosecutors to produce a statement given by a person named Edwin.

Prosecutors resisted producing Edwin's statement, arguing that it was likely to implicate Lim and would not lead to a real line of inquiry for the defence.

In other words, the prosecution argued that the statement did not meet the criteria for disclosure set out by the apex court in its landmark judgment in 2011.

In that judgment, the Court of Appeal ruled that the prosecution had a duty to disclose to the court relevant material that is not favourable to its case.

In March this year, before Justice Aedit gave his decision, the Court of Appeal issued a judgment which expanded on the duty of disclosure.

Among other things, the apex court said it did not matter whether the statement was favourable, neutral or adverse to the accused person.

Justice Aedit ruled that the statement should be placed before the court to indicate a breach of disclosure obligations. A failure to disclose can lead to the conviction being overturned or a retrial, but this would be determined after further arguments are made.

In April, the prosecution conceded that Edwin's statement should have been disclosed.

Lim, represented by Senior Counsel N. Sreenivasan, then filed the motion for the statement to be shown to the court.

Mr Sreenivasan also sought costs against the prosecution, contending that the refusal to give the statement amounted to frivolous and vexatious conduct.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Lit Cheng argued that the breach was not deliberate; rather, the prosecutors at trial had assessed that the statement was neutral.

She also argued that the statement was inadmissible as evidence.

The judge, however, said the defence would have to make a separate application to have the statement admitted as evidence.

He declined to order costs, saying that the prosecution's conduct was not unreasonable or unwarranted.