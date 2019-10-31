High Court allows Teochew-v-Teochew spat to be heard in open court via a writ action

SINGAPORE - The High Court has ruled that the Teochew-versus-Teochew spat centred on the Teochew Building in 97 Tank Road be heard by way of a writ action instead of the current originating summons.

Senior Judge Andrew Ang allowed the Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan's application to convert the summons action by the Ngee Ann Kongsi to a writ action, holding the move will enable a fairer resolution of the dispute.

He found there was a "substantial dispute of fact likely to arise", which was a "threshold condition" to allow the court to consider using its discretion to convert the originating summons to a writ action.

The court deemed the case suitable for conversion to a writ action given the procedural advantages to determine the case. A writ action means the case is heard in an open court where witnesses can be called to support a case, among other things.

The Ngee Ann Kongsi had applied last year for a court order by way of originating summons for the Huay Kuan to yield possession of the 183.5 sq m office space it occupies in the building. The Huay Kuan applied to the court earlier this year to convert the originating summons into a writ action, which Ngee Ann Kongsi resisted.

The court approved the Huay Kuan's application on Wednesday (Oct 30).

"The discovery regime under a writ action would enable a fairer resolution of the present dispute," said Senior Judge Ang.

The events behind the dispute span more than 100 years involving the history of two of Singapore's most prominent Teochew organisations, he noted.

"It is sad to see the two organisations unable to resolve matters amicably, despite what I find to be a clear history of fraternal relations between them," he said.