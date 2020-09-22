Heroin found in toilet bowl among $700,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB raids

SINGAPORE - More than 4kg of heroin was found in a toilet bowl and other spots in a Bukit Batok Housing Board flat during a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Monday (Sept 21).

Four men and two women were arrested for suspected drug activities in the multi-location operation.

The drug bust netted a total of 5,130g of heroin, 1,125g of methamphetamine also known as Ice, 13g of new psychoactive substances and 20 Erimin-5 tablets, CNB said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 22).

In addition to the seized drugs, estimated to be worth almost $700,000, CNB officers also recovered $174,000 in cash.

CNB officers intercepted a vehicle in Sunset Way on Monday and arrested two Singaporeans, a 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

A search of their vehicle found 10 packets containing 80g of heroin.

Earlier, before the arrest, the 44-year-old man had met up with another Singaporean man, aged 63.

In a follow-up operation, a separate CNB team raided an HDB flat in Bukit Batok Street 31, where they believed the 63-year-old man was at.

The officers had to force their way into the flat after they were denied entry repeatedly.



But before the CNB officers could enter the flat, the 63-year-old man climbed out of the kitchen window and fell.

He was pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers when they arrived at the scene.

Two more people - a 65-year-old Singaporean man and a 33-year-old woman foreign national - were nabbed in the same Bukit Batok flat. CNB officers found 1,124g of Ice, three packs containing 13g of new psychoactive substances and 20 Erimin-5 tablets as well as 4,790g of heroin.

The drugs were recovered from the toilet bowl and in various parts of the flat by CNB officers who also found $174,000 cash and some drug paraphernalia.

On Monday evening, in yet another follow-up operation, CNB officers raided a shophouse unit in Tanjong Pagar Road where they arrested two Singaporean men, aged 62 and 64.

CNB officers also seized 35 packets containing 260g of heroin, and 1g of Ice from the shophouse.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing, said CNB, adding that the police are looking into the 63-year-old man's death.

CNB said the amount of seized heroin is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 2,440 abusers for a week, while the 1,125g of Ice can feed the addiction of about 640 abusers for a week.