It has been nearly 10 months since Justin Lee died, but Ms Cecilia Ow continues to wash her son's bedsheets, and, on a recent trip abroad, she bought a souvenir car licence plate with "Justin" on it.

Justin, 17, died from a fall from height near his home on Sept 16 last year after he was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers in February that year and charged with drug trafficking four months later.