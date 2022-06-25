Cop jailed for 20 days for harassing teenager who attempted suicide

A police investigation officer (IO) handling a case involving a teenager's suicide attempt ended up harassing the girl by sending her multiple text messages, including several inappropriate ones about her body.

The court heard that Leow Jin Jie, now 33, also repeatedly pestered her to meet him. Yesterday, he was sentenced to 20 days' jail after admitting to a harassment charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon told the court that the victim had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder with borderline personality traits.

The prosecutor also said the teenager was extremely vulnerable owing to her mental and emotional conditions.

She added: "The accused was well aware of all these factors... Despite knowing, in excruciating detail, that the victim was highly susceptible in multiple aspects... the accused saw fit to use the victim as a sort of personal experiment for him to see if he 'still had value with women'."

On Sept 21, 2017, the victim's father found her injured in her bedroom and called the police. The matter was then classified as a case of attempted suicide and Leow was assigned to it as an IO.

As part of investigations, he had to record a statement from the victim and went to her home on Sept 27 that year to do so. After that, they exchanged phone numbers. He started to send her multiple messages, including inappropriate ones, soon after.

The matter finally came to light when the teenager was involved in another suicide attempt on Nov 19, 2019. When another officer visited her in hospital, her mother asked for a female IO to handle the case as Leow had sent the victim inappropriate messages. The mother was then advised to make a police report against Leow, and she did so on Nov 21 that year.