Helplines
• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am to 12am)
MENTAL WELL-BEING
• Institute of Mental Health's
Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
• Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
• Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
• Community Health Assessment Team 6493-6500/1
COUNSELLING
• TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
• TOUCH Care Line (For seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
• Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800
ONLINE RESOURCES
• mindline.sg
• stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth
• eC2.sg