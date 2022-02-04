Helplines

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am to 12am)

MENTAL WELL-BEING

• Institute of Mental Health's

Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

• Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

• Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

• Community Health Assessment Team 6493-6500/1

COUNSELLING

• TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

• TOUCH Care Line (For seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

• Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800

ONLINE RESOURCES

• mindline.sg

• stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth

• eC2.sg

www.tinklefriend.sg

www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

