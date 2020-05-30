Hearings for most cases to resume from June 8

The courts are set to resume hearings for most cases from June 8 - a week after Singapore exits the circuit breaker period - with remote hearings set to continue.

The Supreme Court will also not enter its usual recess next month, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon announced in a message to practitioners and court users yesterday. "Likewise, the State Courts and the Family Justice Courts (FJC) will continue to hear matters in June," he said.

At present, the courts are hearing only essential and urgent matters.

Noting the need for caution as circuit breaker measures are progressively lifted as well as the general success of hearings conducted remotely to date, the Chief Justice said the courts will continue to use video and teleconferencing for various hearings after Monday.

Remote interpretation services are also available at each of the courts to support the conduct of remote hearings.

The Chief Justice said that court users who lack access to or have difficulty participating in remote hearings should notify the relevant court registry ahead of the hearing.

Individuals who are not represented by lawyers and are unable to attend FJC hearings via video-conferencing from their homes may use designated "Zoom Rooms" at the FJC's premises. They may also contact the FJC Registry for more information.

For hearings which the court requires or permits physical attendance, the Chief Justice said safe distancing and other appropriate measures will be in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission. These include mandatory mask-wearing by practitioners and court users at all times while on court premises, unless otherwise notified by the court.

To reduce the number of people in a courtroom and at waiting areas at any one time, hearings will be scheduled with staggered timings. No more than two lawyers or litigants may appear at a hearing. Any requests for exemption must be made to the court before the hearing.

All visitors to the courts must register their entry to and exit from the court building via the SafeEntry system. "Court users should also download and activate the TraceTogether application," the Chief Justice said.

Visitors will be subject to temperature screening and be required to make health and isolation order declarations before they enter court premises. Any visitor who is unwell or has had contact with any confirmed or suspected cases within the past 14 days will be denied entry.

Facilities like the Supreme Court and State Courts' libraries, as well as the cafe at the Supreme Court, will remain closed. All guided tours remain suspended. More information can be found on the courts' websites or by contacting the relevant court registry, the Chief Justice said.

Lawyer Elaine Low welcomed the courts' move to continue conducting hearings by teleconferencing, saying it is the way forward for Singapore's legal industry. "There is no commuting or waiting time, so lawyers can spend their time more productively and save costs," said the 29-year-old senior associate at law firm Peter Low & Choo.

In his message, the Chief Justice also said the legal profession will likely have to operate within a very different external environment as Singapore exits the circuit breaker.

"In the months ahead, all of us in the legal profession must do our part to restore and provide relief to a society in recovery," he said.

"Our response to this challenge will represent the legacy of our profession in the post-pandemic era."