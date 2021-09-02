HDB officer jailed over tip-offs on inspections

An investigation officer with the Housing Board who was supposed to catch lawbreakers through surprise inspections tipped off his friend about such checks, helping the latter evade getting caught.

Kalayarasan Karuppaya, 55, was on Monday jailed for 25 days.

He pleaded guilty to two charges under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), with a third charge taken into consideration.

Kalayarasan was an HDB enforcement officer who conducted surprise checks on flats for illegal subletting and occupancy.

In 2017, he met Damandeep Singh, a 22-year-old Indian national, while conducting an inspection at his unit. They later became friends.

Damandeep moved to another unit, which he illegally sublet. About a dozen people stayed there at any one time, and about $200 was collected monthly from each illegal subtenant.

A surprise inspection was planned on May 8, 2019, and the case was assigned to Kalayarasan. But he told Damandeep about it beforehand. Damandeep got the illegal subtenants to move out and the case was closed after the inspection found no signs of overcrowding or illegal subletting.

But the police checked the unit on Aug 24 that year and found 19 people there, and again on Sept 4, and found 18 people.

Kalayarasan again tipped off Damandeep about a surprise inspection on Sept 10. This case was also closed after the inspection again found no signs of overcrowding or illegal subletting.

Kalayarasan's actions came to light after investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau. He has been suspended since Jan 25 last year.

A spokesman for HDB said it will follow up to take disciplinary actions against Kalayarasan.

Damandeep's case is still before the courts.

For each OSA charge of wrongful communication of information, Kalayarasan could have been jailed for up to two years and fined $2,000.