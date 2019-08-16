George Clooney's sister-in-law in court over drink driving

The sister-in-law of Hollywood movie star George Clooney has appeared in court over a drink driving charge in Singapore.

Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, 47, was allegedly caught with 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while driving along Holland Road at about 2.30am on May 14. This is almost triple the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Le Tallec, a Singapore permanent resident, is the sister of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who married Clooney in 2014.

Le Tallec was also in the district court yesterday on charges of using a car without a Singapore Class 3 driving licence, driving without insurance and taking the vehicle without the owner's consent. The identity of the vehicle's owner was not revealed in court.

According to documents submitted in court, Le Tallec was previously convicted of drink driving in the Republic on April 15, 2013.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $3,000 and $10,000, while the maximum jail time for first-time offenders is six months. First-time offenders may also face a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000.

Earlier media reports stated that Le Tallec worked as an events planner before launching a fashion line called Totally Tala. She lived in New York City before marrying a businessman based in Singapore but The Daily Mail reported in 2017 that she later remarried an Italian businessman.

The mother-of-two regularly travels around the world, often posting pictures on her Instagram page.

Le Tallec, who is represented by lawyer Shashi Nathan, is now out on bail of $5,000.

Yesterday, the court granted her permission to leave Singapore for Bali from Aug 23 to Sept 3 for work purposes. She will be back in court on Sept 19.