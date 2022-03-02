General manager of subcontracting firm involved in Bidadari BTO fined $50,000 for corruption

SINGAPORE - A general manager of a subcontracting firm involved in a Build-To-Order (BTO) housing project had given a contractor $24,000 in loans as he did not want to sour their relationship.

Lu Zhibo, 39, who held the highest position in the Singapore branch of Nanjing Minglu Construction Engineering (NMCE), was fined $50,000 on Wednesday (March 2).

Lu, a Chinese national, had pleaded guilty to three charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and one count of instigating his worker to make a false entry for a payment he had made in NMCE's name.

Another 13 similar charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that in 2016, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) awarded three contracts for the construction of nearly 1,800 units in the Bidadari Estate to Rich Construction Company (RCC).

RCC then hired NMCE as a subcontractor to do concrete works for the project. The contract was valued at over $4.79 million.

Sometime in April 2018, Wong Wei Chern - a project manager at RCC - told Lu he was facing financial difficulties and asked him for a loan of $10,000.

Wong, a 39-year-old Malaysian, also lied to Lu about paying $10,000 in penalties on NMCE's behalf to an architectural firm for mistakes made by its workers.

Though he believed that Wong was making excuses to borrow money, Lu complied and transferred him $5,000 from NMCE's account.

This was to induce Wong not to make things difficult for NMCE in relation to its work, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryan Wong.

In August that year, Wong lied to Lu again about penalties he had paid for NMCE and requested to be "reimbursed".

Lu loaned him another $2,000 from his company's account.

In December 2018, Wong told Lu that his superiors had instructed him to deduct $50,000 from NMCE's payment as its workers' mistakes had caused RCC to get demerit points from HDB.

There were no such instruction, the court heard.