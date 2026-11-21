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Some influencers have posted videos on social media promoting a Malaysia-based site which features gambling mechanics involving Pokemon cards.

SINGAPORE – Several content creators in Singapore have been promoting a gambling site operating under the guise of a Pokemon trading card platform.

Since September, at least 10 influencers have posted videos on their social media pages promoting the website of the operator based in Malaysia.

The influencers include a former talent from local platform SGAG and an actress who was previously on Crimewatch.

The Straits Times is not naming the operator to prevent more people from using the site, which features mystery box gambling mechanics that flout Singapore’s remote gambling laws.

Users are offered virtual packs containing a virtual trading card, which the operator claims corresponds with an actual physical card.

These are known as Oripas (original packs), which are seller-made blind packs marketed as a low-cost chance at high-value cards.

Sellers often repack cards of varying values into blind mystery packs sold at a premium, with claims of high-value chances that are difficult to verify. Ultimately, buyers often end up with cards worth far less than what they paid.

ST has reported on the rampant proliferation of Oripas in the trading card community here.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) previously said those who sell Oripas may be committing gambling offences.

Singaporeans targeted

In the case of this Malaysian operator, it has set up a page dedicated to Singapore users, selling them virtual Oripas for between 100 and 1,200 credits a pack, with each credit costing $1.

It accepts payments via PayNow.

The website shows that in the first week of November, its top user in Singapore spent over 220,000 credits on 1,970 Oripas.

The Ministry of Home Affairs previously said those who sell Oripas may be committing gambling offences. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM

The platform also features a buyback option, where gamblers can immediately sell their prizes back to the platform for credits.

Such a mechanic is banned in Singapore, applying to games at amusement centres and funfairs to prevent gambling inducement.

The platform did not respond to ST’s request for comment.

Under the Gambling Control Act, those who conduct unapproved games of chance and lotteries can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $500,000 for a first offence, with up to 10 years’ jail and up to a $700,000 fine for a repeat offence.

Those who induce individuals under the age of 18 to gamble can be jailed for up to six years and fined up to $300,000.

It is also illegal to promote or advertise unlawful gambling activities, even if these are based outside of Singapore. Offenders can be fined up to $20,000.

Responding to queries about the site and the influencers involved, a spokeswoman for the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) said it is aware of their activities.

She said: “We are taking steps to regulate such activities with conditions stipulated by GRA. More details on the regulation of mystery boxes are expected to be made known around end-2026.”

They did not know

When contacted, several content creators from Singapore immediately took down their posts, saying they were unaware the site was promoting gambling.

A content creator who did not want to be named said he was shocked to learn about Oripas.

He said: “When this client contacted me, I thought it was just to promote Pokemon trading cards, which are just a cute hobby. It didn’t occur to me there was this Oripas thing, which I only just found out about.”

The local influencer made two videos in partnership with the platform and was paid several thousand dollars a video.

He said he had contacted the client to end the partnership, and would be more careful with who he works with in future.

“I’ve previously said I would never promote gambling. I would never have worked with this platform if I had known what it really was,” he added.

Three of the influencers who promoted the platform are managed by DU Media.

The agency’s chief executive, Kelvin Tan, better known as Mayiduo, said the Malaysian company had approached its content creators to promote its website .

He said his team understood the brief as a trading card campaign which included pack openings.

He said: “Unfortunately, they were unfamiliar with the potential regulatory concerns associated with Oripas, and we did not identify these concerns during our pre-production review.”

Tan said the posts have since been archived and they are now reviewing the campaign along with DU Media’s other ongoing campaigns, adding that they will strengthen their checks before accepting new briefs.

The authorities are drafting regulations for blind boxes and trading card packs to manage gambling risks.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam previously said MHA and GRA have studied the issue and have decided to introduce regulations that will stipulate conditions under which such items may be offered here.

Another content creator posted a video saying he was spending his monthly salary of $2,500 on the platform.

When contacted, he said he would take down his video only if it was confirmed to be illegal.

He said: “I hadn’t considered that promoting a site like this might break the law. I would not knowingly promote something illegal so openly.”