Further remand for three suspects

The trio allegedly linked to the murder of four-year-old Megan Khung Yu Wai will be further remanded for one more week at the Central Police Division after a district judge allowed the prosecution's application for the move yesterday .

The girl's mother, Foo Li Ping, 24, and a man identified as Wong Shi Xiang, 33, are accused of killing her in an apartment at the Suites @ Guillemard condominium in Lim Ah Woo Road in February this year.

They allegedly worked with a second woman, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 30, to get rid of Megan's body by burning it in a metal barrel at Paya Ubi Industrial Park in Ubi Avenue 1 in May.

Chua's lawyer, Mr Thangavelu from Trident Law Corporation, had earlier opposed Deputy Public Prosecutor Marcus Foo's application for his client's further remand. Mr Thangavelu also proposed for his client to be dealt with separately from the other two suspects as she does not face a murder charge.

He told District Judge Terence Tay that Chua's case could, in fact, be heard at the State Courts, not the Supreme Court where murder trials are held.

The judge, however, granted the DPP's application, noting the prosecution still needs time to gather evidence on the case.

The court also heard yesterday that Foo will be represented by lawyer Josephus Tan and his team from Invictus Law Corporation. The team and Mr Peter Keith Fernando from Leo Fernando law firm had turned up in court last week, indicating they had been approached by Foo's family to represent her. Mr Tan had earlier said Foo's mother had contacted his firm. Mr Fernando, on the other hand, was approached by Foo's cousin.

Yesterday, Mr Tan told the court he has applied on Mr Fernando's behalf for the latter to be discharged from the case.

Wong is represented by Mr Vinit Chhabra from Vinit Chhabra Law Corporation.

Wong had earlier appeared in court to face charges unrelated to the murder case. He is accused of six drug-related offences, including methamphetamine trafficking and consumption in 2018. On Nov 22 that year, Wong is said to have been in possession of two samurai swords in a Geylang East Avenue 1 flat. He is also accused of assaulting a man in the same unit two days later.

The trio's cases have been adjourned to Aug 13.