Furore over sex offender's presence at young girls' fashion walk

A man convicted of having sex with a minor took part in a walk last Saturday that featured young girls celebrating fashion from the Harajuku district in Japan.

His presence at the event, which took the participants from Merlion Park to Orchard Road, sparked an online furore.

There was also a fallout involving the event's main organiser and the seven organising committee members before the walk.

The sex offender had taken part in the same event in 2018 and it was known he would turn up on June 4.

The disquiet was partly over comments the main organiser allegedly made defending the sex offender's relationship with his victim, who was then 14.

The 34-year-old offender was convicted last month on three counts of having sex with a minor he met at the 2018 event. Another four charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The man, who was sentenced to 28 months' jail but is currently out on bail, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The main organiser's comments were made in a Facebook chat that he and the seven committee members of the Harajuku Fashion Walk Singapore group belonged to.

A committee member had raised concerns following the sex offender's conviction while a second agreed the group needed to address the matter.

In response, the main organiser and several other members defended the offender, with some saying they should keep quiet about the incident.

The committee member who raised her concerns later left the group and uploaded screenshots of the chat on the group's Facebook page. The group has a following of over 3,000 users on Facebook.

The Harajuku Fashion Walk Singapore group has been organising fashion walks here since 2014. It is open to photographers and anyone who dresses in the fashion of the Harajuku district in Japan.

The event on June 4 was the group's 37th walk, and its first since the onset of the pandemic.

The committee member who quit, who wanted to be known only as Ms N, told The Straits Times she was disappointed that nothing was done to stop the man from attending the event.

Ms N, who is in her 20s, said participants are mainly young girls, some as young as 10.

She said the sex offender had allegedly mingled with several young attendees at the event.

"Knowing that the predator came from the (Harajuku Fashion Walk Singapore) community itself makes me uneasy," she said.

The screenshots uploaded on Facebook by Ms N showed a user named Noriaki Tsuchiya defending the sex offender. The user said: "I don't think it's a problem that 14-year-olds and 34-year-olds had sex with their consent.

"Young people should not be in tune with these prehistoric laws. This is a fundamental issue of human rights, free love, and should not be controlled by law."

The Penal Code criminalises sex with a minor under the age of 16, even if the minor consented to the act. If the minor is 14 and above, but under 16, offenders may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined, or jailed for up to 20 years and fined and caned if they were in an exploitative relationship with the victim.

ST learnt that the main organiser of the Harajuku Fashion Walk Singapore is one Mr Tsuchiya Noriaki, 49. He declined to comment when contacted.

ST has tried contacting the other committee members on Facebook, but none responded.

Lawyer Joshua Tong of Kalco Law said that while the sex offender is not allowed to contact the victim under bail conditions, nothing prevents him from participating in events where young girls are present.

"There is nothing stopping him from going back to the event as long as he does not commit any further criminal offence."

Clinical psychologist Carol Balhetchet said minors are vulnerable, and may be influenced by the lifestyles of the adults around them. These include smoking, drinking and sexual promiscuity.

She said: "Whether the sex was consensual is besides the point."

She urged the group to ensure the safety of its community by screening participants to ward off potential risks.

"As a society, we need to protect the vulnerable."