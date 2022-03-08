Fugitives can consent to extradition under proposed changes

Fugitives wanted by foreign states will be able to consent to their extradition, which is in line with international practice, if proposed changes to Singapore's extradition law are passed by Parliament.

In a Bill introduced yesterday, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) proposed various updates to the Extradition Act, the main piece of written law governing the extradition of fugitives to and from foreign countries.

"The Bill, when passed, will update and modernise Singapore's statutory extradition regime, aligning it with other leading common law jurisdictions, and cement Singapore's role as a responsible global citizen," said the ministry in a statement.

A modernised regime will strengthen the country's ability to facilitate extradition where justified, secure the return of fugitives who have committed an offence in Singapore, and ensure appropriate use of limited state resources for extradition, said MinLaw.

The proposals include the introduction of a mechanism for fugitives to consent to their extradition and waive full extradition proceedings. This is not currently allowed.

Such a mechanism would save state resources and prevent fugitives from being detained longer than necessary in the Republic, said the ministry.

As a safeguard, a magistrate has to ascertain that the fugitive's consent is voluntary and inform the fugitive of the consequences of consent.

The Bill also proposes expanding the restrictions on surrendering a fugitive. If passed, Singapore would be able to refuse extradition requests if a fugitive is convicted in his absence; if a fugitive is being prosecuted for military offences; if a fugitive has only a short jail term remaining; or if the prosecution of a fugitive in the requesting state is barred owing to a limitation period.

The wider range of restrictions is aligned with international practice and commonly found in modern extradition treaties, said MinLaw.

Another proposed change is making an offence extraditable if it attracts a maximum punishment of at least two years, subject to a list of excluded offences.

Currently, only offences listed under the Extradition Act are extraditable.