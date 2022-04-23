Fourth accomplice in Little India heist gets 12 strokes, jail and fine

Muhammad Ridzuan Mohammad Yusof, who was part of a gang that robbed two Bangladeshi men in Little India in 2017, was sentenced to eight years, 18 months and one week's jail yesterday.

The 33-year-old also got an additional enhanced sentence of 55 days and a fine of $2,000, and was ordered to be given 12 strokes of the cane.

Ridzuan is among five Singaporeans who robbed the Bangladeshis, who were running an illegal remittance business, on Dec 11, 2017. Three of the perpetrators - Nor Mohamad Azril Sajali, Shanker Maghalingam and Juraimi Jupri - were dealt with in court earlier.

A warrant of arrest was issued on Friday for the fifth man - Thava Kumaran Ramamutty, 37 - who has absconded. Following a trial, Thava and Ridzuan were both convicted on Dec 24 last year of one count each of gang robbery and housebreaking.

The two Bangladeshis - Sikder Sujan and Alamgir Md - had been dealt with in court for running an unlicensed remittance business.

In previous proceedings, the court heard that Thava had learnt that some Bangladeshis were running an illegal remittance business.

He met his accomplices in early December 2017 to discuss how they could "take the money" from their victims.

In its submissions then, the prosecution said Sujan and Alamgir had collected money from their compatriots to be sent to recipients in Bangladesh.

Deputy public prosecutors Dwayne Lum and Kwang Jia Min said the duo received $300,000 from fellow Bangladeshis on Dec 10, 2017.

Sujan and Alamgir were in their room on the second floor of a Rowell Road property in Little India when the robbers arrived in a rented car around 3am on Dec 11.

Sujan testified that Thava, claiming that his group was from the Criminal Investigation Department, told the Bangladeshis to remain still. Ridzuan later entered and found the cash after a search.

The robbers then left in a car.

Sujan alerted the authorities after realising that the men were not police officers.

On Dec 17 that year, Shanker unlawfully left Singapore for Malaysia on a motorised boat from Changi. Thava entered Malaysia 12 days later on a 30-day social visit pass.

Both were caught by the Malaysian police in Johor on April 12, 2018, and were later handed over to the Singapore police.

For housebreaking by night, Ridzuan could have been jailed for up to three years and fined. For gang robbery of five or more people, he could have been jailed for between five and 20 years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.