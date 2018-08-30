Four more nabbed for illegal gas deal at sea

Another four men, aged between 25 and 58, have been arrested for suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil at sea off northern Tuas.

This brings the total number of people involved in the case to seven, after three men who were members of a foreign-registered vessel were nabbed by the Police Coast Guard on Sunday.

The trio - aged between 22 and 30 - had been arrested in a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The three men were charged in court on Tuesday.

The foreign-registered work boat and $3,501 in cash have been seized for investigations.

In a statement yesterday, the police said the four men, who were from a Singapore-registered vessel, were arrested after follow-up investigations.

The four men allegedly stole the marine gas oil and were selling it to the foreign-registered vessel.

Cash amounting to $630 was seized when the four were arrested.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust, the four could each be jailed up to 15 years and fined.