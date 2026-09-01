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Four men charged with molestation; two allegedly targeted victims with intellectual disabilities

One of the men allegedly targeted his colleague, while the other man is accused of molesting a friend’s relative.

SINGAPORE – Four men were charged with molestation on Sept 1, including a 77-year-old accused of targeting a 16-year-old girl who has global developmental delay and severe intellectual disability.

The man allegedly molested the teen, who is a relative of a friend, at a sheltered walkway in Clementi at around 1pm on Oct 25, 2025.

Two bystanders who saw what happened alerted the authorities, and police officers arrested the accused soon after.

A 41-year-old man was separately charged with molesting a colleague, 21, while they were in a garbage disposal room near Old Choa Chu Kang Road on Sept 25, 2025.

Police said in a statement that the victim is a woman with an intellectual disability .

The two cases will be mentioned again in court in late September.

In the third case, a 28-year-old man was charged with molesting a 36-year-old female ride-hailing driver while she was driving along the Central Expressway at around 3.30am on June 14, 2026.

According to the police, M. Sanjeev may have been drunk at the time. His case has been adjourned to Sept 29.

The fourth case involved a 31-year-old woman who was allegedly molested at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun at around 8am on June 16, 2026.

Koh Yeok Hwee, 54, who has been charged with one count of molestation, is expected to plead guilty in October.

The cases come amid an increase in such reports.

There were 762 cases of molestation in the first six months of 2026, compared with 739 in the same period in 2025, according to the police’s mid-year crime brief released on Aug 24.

Most of the molestation cases occurred on residential premises, on the public transport network and at public entertainment outlets.