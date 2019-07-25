Four men arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore on wooden boat

SINGAPORE - Four men were arrested early Thursday morning (July 25) for illegally entering Singapore and having contraband cigarettes.

The Police Coast Guard arrested the men, aged between 18 and 63, at 1am.

The coast guard detected a wooden boat with the four men on board at sea, off Eastern Holding Anchorage, within Singapore waters, said the police in a statement.

"The wooden craft was swiftly intercepted and all four men were arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore," the statement said.

The police conducted a check on the boat and duty-unpaid cigarettes were found.

Anyone convicted for unlawful entry into Singapore can be jailed for up to six months or get at least three strokes of the cane.

The penalty for possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods is a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and Goods and Service Tax evaded, a jail term of up to six years, or both.