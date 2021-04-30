Four injured in fiery crash at Jurong Hill; driver, 22, arrested for drink driving

A fiery crash involving a van at Jurong Hill left four people with burn injuries earlier this week.

The 22-year-old male driver of the van has been arrested for drink driving.

The incident happened around 7.30pm on Monday.

The vehicle was reportedly navigating a bend on a sloped road before it crashed into some bushes and flipped on its side.

The van caught fire as the driver and his six passengers tried to escape.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the fire engulfed the entire van, but firefighters were able to put it out with a water jet.

Paramedics took one person to the National University Hospital and another three to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

All four were passengers aged between 17 and 21, and had burn injuries.

Mr Xiao Zhiguang, 50, the owner of ATC Fishing Village nearby, told Chinese evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he and some patrons ran over to the site after hearing the crash.

"Someone also grabbed a fire extinguisher from my place and tried to put out the fire, but couldn't do so," he said. "The fire was very fierce and burned for 20 minutes."

He added that there were two women and five men involved in the crash, and they managed to escape from the vehicle themselves. One of the men rushed over to beg for help.

"His face and arms were bleeding," said Mr Xiao.

Mr Xiao said he saw one of the women lying on the ground with a bleeding arm, while three men appeared to be bleeding from their face, arms and back.

He also told Shin Min that the group appeared to be drunk, with the uninjured passengers standing in a daze.

A video of the incident showed thick, black smoke rising from the burning vehicle and an ambulance at the scene.

In another incident yesterday, a 24-year-old male driver was arrested for drink driving after an accident involving a car and bus on River Valley Road around 12.40am.

Police are investigating both incidents.

David Sun