Four fined over unlawful gathering at fitness corner

Thirteen people, including two minors, failed to comply with safe distancing measures amid the Covid-19 outbreak and met one another for a gathering during phase two of the economic reopening.

The gathering at a fitness corner near Block 42 Beo Crescent, off Havelock Road, in the wee hours of June 28 was so noisy that it kept a resident in a nearby flat awake.

He alerted the police, who arrived on the scene soon thereafter.

Four of the merrymakers pleaded guilty yesterday to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. A second charge under the same Act and one charge under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act were considered during sentencing.

Singaporeans Nur Saliza Mohamed Sani, 23; Nurul Sheilla Natasya Suhaimi, 25; Nuraznie Ithnin, 31; and Muhammad Zaki Johari, 33, were each fined $4,000.

Six other Singaporeans, who were allegedly part of the gathering, face similar charges.

They are: Sai Raghu Vaishnavee Ragu, 18; Aqlima Abdul Azmi, 19; Mohamad Iman Abdul Rahim, 19; Remy Shah Hail Mee, 20; Mohammad Zack Danial Ahamad Zaki, 20; and Norsyahmi Norhesham, 21. Their cases are still pending.

Earlier, the police said that three others, including a 14-year-old boy, were also at the gathering.

The boy was given a 12-month conditional warning. The other two, a 15-year-old boy and a 26-year-old Malaysian man, were being investigated for unrelated offences.

As part of phase two of the reopening, which took effect on June 19, each household may receive up to five visitors a day. This means groups of up to five people can also meet outside of homes, such as at restaurants for meals.

They should, however, practise safe distancing and avoid mixing between different groups.

At least two of the alleged offenders, Norsyahmi and Zack Danial, live in different units at Block 42 Beo Crescent.

Yesterday, the court heard that Muhammad Zaki and Zack Danial planned to consume alcoholic drinks on the evening of June 27.

Muhammad Zaki then bought two bottles of liquor while Zack Danial set up two portable tables at the fitness corner.

The gathering started at around 9pm that day, and all 13 people met at the location. All of them, except for the two minors, consumed alcohol there, the court heard.

The police were notified shortly before 1am, and an officer arrived at the scene minutes later. The gathering ended soon after.