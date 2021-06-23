Four arrested, 2,982 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs

SINGAPORE - Singapore Customs officers have seized 2,982 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from two trucks in Yishun.

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday (June 23) that four Singaporean men aged between 21 and 48 had been arrested.

Last Friday, its officers spotted two Singapore-registered trucks parked next to each other at a heavy vehicle parking site in Yishun Avenue 7.

The statement said three men were seen transferring long metal planks from one truck to the other. The fourth person was trying to manoeuvre a truck closer to the other.

Officers found 2,982 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, some of which were still concealed in metal planks in one of the trucks.

The total duty as well as goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $254,660 and $20,430 respectively.

Court proceedings are ongoing against the three men while the other person is being investigated.

The agency warned that buying, selling, conveying, delivering or storing duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed up to six years, or both.

"Vehicles used in the commission of such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes are also liable to be forfeited," it added.

Those with information on smuggling activities or evasion of Customs duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg