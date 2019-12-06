Former Trans-Cab driver faces assault charge

A former Trans-Cab driver who was allegedly caught in two viral videos last month, including one of road rage, was charged in court with assault yesterday.

Singaporean Feng Zhanning, 42, was also charged with one count of criminal intimidation.

Trans-Cab terminated his contract last month.

In a statement yesterday, police said the then-cabby allegedly confronted the driver of a car in Paterson Hill at about 3.20pm on Nov 22.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Feng had confronted the other motorist after the latter sounded the horn.

Feng is then said to have rained blows on the car, damaging it.

Police added that the other motorist was not hurt in the incident.

Feng was allegedly involved in another dispute two days later at Far East Plaza.

He is said to have committed criminal intimidation by swinging a pair of pliers towards one of his passengers, identified as Mr Benedict Gerard Conceicao, at the taxi stand of the Scotts Road shopping centre around 10pm on Nov 24.

Mr Conceicao, who was carrying a five-month-old baby, was not hurt in the incident, police said.



Feng Zhanning, who was allegedly filmed in two viral videos, has also been charged with criminal intimidation.



Feng is also accused of hurting Ms Susanna Soon Ee Wei by pushing her at the taxi stand.

Court documents state that she fell backwards and suffered abrasions to her right palm.

Police arrested Feng at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday.

The court heard yesterday that he will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

The case has been adjourned to Dec 19.

If convicted of assault, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.