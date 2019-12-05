Former Trans-Cab driver allegedly caught on video in road rage incident charged with assault

SINGAPORE - A former Trans-Cab driver, who was allegedly caught in two viral videos last month, including one of road rage, was charged in court with assault on Thursday (Dec 5).

Feng Zhanning, 42, was also charged with one count of criminal intimidation.

Trans-Cab terminated his contract last month.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the police said that the then taxi driver allegedly confronted the driver of a car in Paterson Hill at around 3.20pm on Nov 22.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Feng had confronted the other motorist after the latter sounded the horn.

Feng is then said to have rained blows on the car during the confrontation and damaged the vehicle.

The police added that the other motorist was not hurt in the incident.

The then cabby was allegedly involved in another dispute two days later at Far East Plaza.

This time, he is alleged to have swung a pair of pliers towards one of his passengers who was carrying a five-month-old baby.

The child was not hurt in the incident.

Police said officers arrested Feng at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday.

He will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a psychiatric observation and will be back in court on Dec 19.

If convicted of assault, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.