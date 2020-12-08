Former Straits Wine employee fined $3,000 for corruption

A former assistant sales manager at Singapore Straits Wine Company was fined $3,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to a corruption charge. Malaysian Ee Chay Wea, 39, admitted to giving a bribe of $822 to David Ang Wei Xiong, 34, in May 2018.

Ang, a Chinese national, was then a marketing communications manager working for luxury watch retailer Sincere Watch.

Court documents did not state if he is still with the company.

Another corruption charge was taken into consideration during Ee's sentencing by District Judge Chee Min Ping.

The court heard that Ee had met Ang while purchasing a watch for her boyfriend in September 2017.

After observing that Sincere Watch served sparkling wine and champagne to its customers, Ee felt that there could be opportunities to get sales from the company.

She then handed her name card to Ang and also sent a wine sample to Sincere Watch.

In March 2018, Ang asked Ee if her company could give him incentives for purchasing wine from it.

She referred his request to Janice Yip Kin Chee, who was the company's head of operations at the time. Yip agreed.

In April 2018, Ang sent Ee two orders of wine for Sincere Watch.

He also handed over a dining receipt of $822 to her, which she passed to Yip. Ee later gave Ang the same amount in May 2018.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said Ee was reimbursed for the bribe through payments of her salary for May and June that year.

Yip had instructed the wine company's accounting department to repay Ee under the guise of a performance incentive, he added.

Ang has been charged with two counts of corruption. His case is expected to be heard on Dec 22.

Yesterday, Ee's lawyer Valliappan Subramaniam said in mitigation that his client's offence was a one-off incident and she had not benefited in any way from it.

Ee is among several of the wine company's former employees who were earlier charged with corruption offences. They include Yip, 74; former chief executive Lim Yok Lyn, 47; and former sales executive Micael Musoni, 31.

Their cases are still pending.