Former SCDF officer, 61, jailed for kissing and biting male colleague on the lips

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old man took advantage of a junior colleague while they were both in an ambulance last year, kissing and biting him on the lips.

The man, who was then working for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), was jailed for four months on Wednesday (Aug 18) after pleading guilty to one count of outraging his victim's modesty.

Two other charges - for kissing the victim and for asking him to go over to the man's place to "enjoy" - were taken into consideration by Magistrate Hairul Hakkim Kuthibutheen during sentencing.

The names of both men, as well as the location where the ambulance was parked at, were not disclosed to protect the victim's identity.

The man had retired from the SCDF but was re-employed as an ambulance driver on a one-year contract basis. At the time of the offences, he held the rank of sergeant while the victim was a paramedic holding the rank of corporal.

On Oct 31 last year, the victim was at work when he found the man sitting alone in the rear of an ambulance.

While chatting, the man asked the victim if he could kiss the paramedic on his cheek.

The court heard that the victim allowed it as he saw the man as a father figure and felt that the sergeant was an elderly person showing his affection.

"The accused then told the victim that the kiss was supposed to be 'here', pointing at his lips," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap.

He asked the victim if he could kiss the paramedic on the lips but was rejected.

The man then checked if anyone was looking into the ambulance, before kissing and biting the victim's lips.

The court heard that the victim was shocked and did not react.

The man then asked the paramedic if he wanted to go to his home and was again rejected.

"Subsequently, when the victim was adjusting his trousers, the accused asked if he wanted to be touched 'there'," said the prosecutor.

The man stretched his hands towards the victim's groin but the paramedic avoided his touch.

The victim left the ambulance and later informed his superior about the incident, who then lodged a police report.

In a statement last month, the SCDF told The Straits Times that the man had left the organisation in November last year.

Those convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed up to two years, or caned, or fined, or any combination of such punishments. The man cannot be caned as he is above 50.