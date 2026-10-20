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Former SAF captain jailed 17 months over sex acts with schoolboy, 15

Chaw Chia Jun pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual penetration involving a minor under 16 years of age, and one count of producing child abuse material.

SINGAPORE – A former army captain was on Oct 20 jailed for 17 months after he was found to have engaged in sex acts with a 15-year-old schoolboy.

Chaw Chia Jun, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual penetration involving a minor under 16 years of age, and one count of producing child abuse material.

Chaw’s former partner and co-accused, Owen Toh Wei Song, 26, had been sentenced to a years’ jail on Sept 22, after pleading guilty to causing a minor to perform sexual penetration.

The schoolboy cannot be named to protect his identity.

The court heard that in April 2024, the teenager came across an online forum intended for gay men in Singapore and spotted Toh’s profile.

The teen told Toh he was a secondary school student. The conversation later turned sexual, and the boy said he was interested in exploring some sexual activities.

Toh said he was not experienced in those areas but he could arrange a meeting with Chaw, to which the teen agreed.

Toh arranged for all three to meet in June 2024.

Chaw drove to pick them up.

He drove to a multi-storey car park and parked at the uppermost deck, which was empty.

He told the teen to strip down fully. Toh then performed a sex act on the teen. Chaw also undressed and filmed the act with his phone.

Chaw asked the teen to perform a sex act on him but the boy declined. He told the boy to perform a sex act on Toh, to which he agreed.

The trio then engaged in other sex acts. A few days after the incident, Toh requested a copy of the video recording from Chaw, who sent it to him.

Chaw continued to keep in contact with the teen after the first meeting.

The pair met again at a shopping mall on June 5, 2024. They entered a handicap toilet in the mall and had sex, which Chaw filmed with his phone.

The acts came to light after the boy’s family grew concerned over his behaviour and seeing the gifts he had been receiving from a man, which was Chaw.

The boy admitted to the incidents after being confronted and lodged a police report.