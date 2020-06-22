Former lawyer on trial for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old stepdaughter

SINGAPORE - A 53-year-old former lawyer claimed trial on Monday (June 22) after he allegedly molested his teenage stepdaughter between August and December 2017. The girl was 13 years old at the time.

The man, who faced one count of molestation, allegedly committed acts such as squeezing her breasts and buttocks and kissing her lips.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity.

The trial was held in-camera on Monday, which meant the hearing was not open to the public, including members of the media. The trial continues.

Offenders convicted of molesting a child below 14 years old can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

The man cannot be caned, as he is over 50 years old.

He was not the first former lawyer to appear in court this month over sexual offences.

Another man, who worked with top legal firm Drew & Napier, was sentenced to four weeks' jail on June 8 after pleading guilty to two counts of insulting a then colleague's modesty by taking photographs of her chest and underwear in 2017.

Two other charges - one related to another incident where he took photographs of her underwear and one of outraging her modesty - were taken into consideration during sentencing.

His name and age cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

The man committed his offences in April and October 2017 at the firm's office at Ocean Financial Centre in Collyer Quay.

The court was told that some time in April that year, the man visited the woman, who was working late in her cubicle.

He then decided to take compromising photographs of the woman to "ease his stress".

He returned to his room in the office, viewed the photographs and became sexually aroused.

He insulted the woman's modesty again on Oct 11 that year.

For each charge of insulting the woman's modesty, the man could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.