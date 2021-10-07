Former inspection officer at BCA jailed 8 weeks for corruption

A former inspection officer at the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) who abused his position in public service to solicit business for his own company was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay $600 in penalties yesterday.

Tan Ming Lie, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption. A similar charge was taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Tan, a temporary worker at BCA, was responsible for inspecting construction sites and dormitories to ensure that Covid-19 safe management measures were being followed.

On Nov 24 last year, Tan was tasked to inspect a construction site at 69 Begonia Drive managed by Domain Trading & Construction. When he contacted Domain Trading's general manager, Mr Goh Tock Tan, to arrange for an inspection, Tan also sent Mr Goh his personal name card as the safety and sales manager of Angelshield Safety Consultant.

Angelshield is a management consultancy services, and Tan is its sole director and shareholder.

When Mr Goh asked Tan if he was from BCA, Tan said yes, but said he did not have a name card when Mr Goh asked to see it. Mr Goh pressed Tan for his credentials and asked if they could communicate via Tan's BCA e-mail address but Tan refused.

During the site inspection the next day, Tan told site staff that their safe management monitoring plan was inadequate and recommended they hire an external company to improve it.

Afraid that Tan would submit a harsh report to BCA, Mr Goh hired Angelshield to draft the plan. He paid Tan $600 for the service.

Tan's offences came to light when another company reported him to the BCA for taking bribes.

When questioned by BCA, Tan lied that Angelshield was owned by his wife.

Seeking at least 10 weeks' jail, Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Chew said Tan had directly contravened his duty as a public service officer in soliciting business for his own company.

In mitigation, Tan said he committed the offence for the survival of his company.

For corruption, Tan could have been fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to five years.