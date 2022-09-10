Foreign student lost bulk of parents' life savings to scammers

Only 48 hours after he arrived in Singapore to begin his first year in a master's degree course in chemistry at a local university, Albert (not his real name) received a phone call from officers claiming to be from the Ministry of Health.

The 24-year-old Chinese national was told that he was involved in money-laundering activities, and the call was transferred to scammers claiming to be police officers in China.

They sent him official-looking documents and even conducted video calls to convince him to transfer $70,000 to them. The money had been provided by his parents for his living expenses here. He later transferred another $130,000, making it a total of $200,000.

The scammers explained that his particulars had been used to open a bank account in China that was involved in money-laundering activities and the money was needed for "investigation purposes".

Speaking to the media this week, Albert said: "I was afraid. They said if I didn't comply, they would come to Singapore to arrest me. I kept thinking, what if it's true?"

He said the scammers were firm and authoritative. "It felt real. They sent photos of their police badges and when I saw them through the video calls, they were wearing police uniforms."

Little did he know he had fallen victim to a China official impersonation scam, of which 287 reports were made in the first half of this year, said the police in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Victims lost $34.6 million in total, with the largest amount in a single case being $1.8 million.

Last year, 323 reports of such scams were made in the first six months. A total of 750 cases were reported for the whole of last year, with $106.3 million lost by victims.

Albert said he wants to warn others that anyone can be vulnerable to scams.

Even after he had given $70,000 to them, the scammers said they needed more money for use as bail if he were to be arrested. "I asked my parents for $130,000. They didn't question me because they trusted me," Albert said.

He transferred the money, which was the bulk of his parents' life savings, to the scammers. His father, 54, is a business consultant in the coal industry, while his mother, 53, works as an administrative executive in a school. They live in a city in north-west China.

Throughout August, Albert was in constant contact with the scammers. They even convinced him to send a video of himself to aid in their investigations. The last thing he expected was for that video to be sent to his parents.

"They told my parents I had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom from them," Albert said.

Though in shock, his parents asked their friend in Singapore to make a police report.

Albert said: "I realised everything was a lie only when the Singapore police found me and told me I had been scammed. I called my mother and she was relieved I was safe. But all the money was gone for good - every single cent."

While he is worried about how he will get by with what is left in his bank account, his biggest concern is his parents. "I feel so guilty about everything. ... My greatest regret is that I did not tell my parents what happened from the beginning. They would have warned me."

Albert said even though his parents have forgiven him, his relationship with them has soured.

"There's tension between us and I don't blame them. I just hope they can trust me again."