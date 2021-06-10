Football talent scout jailed for road rage incident near daughter's school in Punggol

SINGAPORE - A football talent scout thought another man was making a rude gesture, and attacked the latter near his daughter's school in a road rage incident.

For that, Marco Paulo Goncalves Guimaraes, 43, has been jailed for three weeks.

The Portuguese man was also fined $1,000 for not wearing a mask.

He pleaded guilty to the two charges on Thursday (June 10) and was ordered to compensate the victim.

Guimaraes is a Fifa licensed players' agent who scouted for talent here and in the region to play in European football clubs.

He came to Singapore in 2004 and founded the Football Management International company in 2010.

On July 11 last year, at about 1pm, he went to pick his seven-year-old daughter from Oasis Primary School in Punggol.

He drove along Edgefield Plains, the road just outside the school, intending to wait with other cars along the road for his daughter.

But another driver honked at him along the road. After he gave way, he thought he saw the man make a rude gesture with his finger while driving past.

Guimaraes then tailed the man in his car to a nearby carpark, confronting him without a mask on.

The confrontation became heated, and Guimaraes attacked the man by kicking and pushing the car door against the victim's shin, and hitting his left ear.

The police were then called.

On Thursday, the court was told that Guimaraes was deeply ashamed of his conduct and was pleading for leniency.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

For not wearing a mask without a reasonable excuse, he could have been jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $10,000, or both.