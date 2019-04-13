Food deliveryman on e-scooter arrested after knocking down woman, 65, at Bukit Batok void deck

SINGAPORE - An e-scooter rider was arrested after knocking into a 65-year-old woman at the void deck of a block of Bukit Batok flats on Friday night (April 12).

The police said on Saturday that they were alerted to the incident, which took place at Block 186 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6, around 7.15pm on Friday.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao said that the woman was checking her letterbox at the void deck of her block of flats when the rider knocked into her.

According to Wanbao, the woman was knocked to the ground by the impact.

The police said that the woman was conscious when she was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while the 33-year-old rider was arrested for a rash act causing hurt.

The Straits Times understands that the rider was a food deliveryman.

The Active Mobility Act, governing the use of bicycles, e-bikes and personal mobility devices (PMD) on footpaths, shared cycling paths and roads, came into effect in May last year.

Between that month and last December, 2,553 offences were committed under the Act.

In February this year, the speed limit for bicycles and PMDs on footpaths was lowered from 15kmh to 10kmh.