Five weeks' jail for debt collector who dressed in funeral garb to harass man

A debt collector donned funeral garb, carried banners with an image of a debtor's face and created a commotion outside the man's office to demand monies owed to his client.

He was detained by the police for harassment, but tried to dash out of the police cell and put up a struggle when officers tried to subdue him.

When Peh Chong Wee, 59, was out on bail, he returned to the office to demand repayment with papers printed with the debtor's face stuck to the front and back of his shirt.

On Wednesday, Peh was sentenced to five weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to three harassment charges and one count of using criminal force on a public servant.

Peh ran Guarantee Debts Collection Service. He and another debt collector, Koh Yew Ghee, were engaged by a Ms Lena Lee to collect a debt on behalf of LM Tech Engineering and Construction last April. She gave them the particulars of a Mr Ooi Swee Khoon, who was a director of PSP Solutions Engineering.

Peh went to PSP Solutions Engineering's office premises in Ang Mo Kio with Koh, 47, to collect the debt on May 27. Court papers did not state the debt amount.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En said Peh and Koh shouted loudly there and asked for Mr Ooi. "After they were informed that Ooi was not in, the accused (Peh) banged on the table of the front desk forcefully."

The firm's human resource manager Muniyasamy Uthira Selvi asked them to leave but they refused. They left after Ms Uthira called the police but returned on May 31.

This time, Peh was dressed in "a traditional Chinese funeral outfit and carried a banner with the face of Ooi printed thereon", said DPP Tay.

"The accused was blowing a whistle and shouting loudly while walking along the corridor," he added.

They left before the police arrived but Peh was arrested that day and detained in the Woodlands Police Division. When auxiliary police officers tried to move him to a different cell, he rushed out and pushed an officer against the wall while putting up a struggle, but was restrained. He was later released on bail.

On June 21, Peh returned to the office with his banners despite a district court ordering him on June 14 not to loiter or enter any place frequented by Mr Ooi.

District Judge Toh Han Li took into account four other similar harassment charges and one public nuisance charge, all relating to this case, during Peh's sentencing.

In a description for one of these charges, Peh was said to have ridden a bicycle with incense paper and two poles each carrying a banner with Mr Ooi's image, near a condo believed to be Mr Ooi's residence.

Koh has also been charged with harassment and his case will be heard in court later this month.