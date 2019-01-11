5 arrested as heroin and other drugs worth $154,000 seized

SINGAPORE - About 1.83kg of heroin, 243g of "Ice" and an assortment of other drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Jan 11).

Five suspected drug offenders were arrested.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth about $154,000.

The 1.83kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of 871 abusers for a week, while 243g of "Ice" can feed the addiction of 139 abusers for a week, CNB said.

On Friday morning, CNB officers arrested three suspected drug traffickers - a 71-year-old stateless male, a 58-year-old Singaporean male and a 36-year-old Malaysian male - in the vicinity of Boon Lay Place.

About 900g of heroin and 140g of "Ice" were recovered from the 58-year-old Singaporean.

More than S$4,000 in cash was recovered from the Malaysian.

Following the arrests, officers raided the homes of the suspects.

A small amount of heroin and some drug paraphernalia were recovered from the 58-year-old Singaporean's residential unit in Boon Lay.

About 410g of heroin, 90g of "Ice", 145 Erimin-5 tablets and 11 bottles of liquid suspected to contain methadone were seized from the Bukit Panjang hideout of the 71-year-old.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested a Singaporean man and woman, both 60, for suspected drug trafficking. They were arrested near Telok Blangah and Bukit Batok respectively.

Both were suspected to be associated with the 71-year-old man.

Around 278g of heroin, 13g of "Ice" and small amounts of cannabis, ketamine, Erimin-5, Ecstasy tablets and methadone were recovered from the 60-year-old male's home.

Another 245g of heroin was seized from the 60-year-old woman's residence.

CNB officers are investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.