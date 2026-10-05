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First Kpod smuggler sentenced under Misuse of Drugs Act jailed 3 years and caned

On Feb 6, officers found two packages labelled as laundry detergent powder that contained the two vapes and over 200 Kpods.

SINGAPORE – The first Kpod smuggler to be sentenced under the Misuse of Drugs Act was given three years’ jail and five strokes of the cane on Oct 2.

Png Swee Sheng, 39, pleaded guilty to illegally importing and consuming etomidate, an anaesthetic that has been abused in drug-laced e-vaporisers known as Kpods.

A third charge of smuggling in two vapes was taken into consideration for sentencing.

On Jan 5, Png received a message from a person known as Pod offering him a job to smuggle Kpods into Singapore for between $500 and $800.

Png knew this was illegal but agreed to do it as he needed money.

On Feb 6, he drove a rental car across the Causeway and collected the Kpods from a shopping mall in Johor Bahru.

When he tried to return to Singapore, he was stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint and referred for further checks.

In the boot of the car, officers found two packages labelled as laundry detergent powder that contained the two vapes and over 200 Kpods.

Png was arrested and his urine sample later tested positive for etomidate, which he had consumed before making his way back to Singapore.

At the time, etomidate was temporarily listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug, allowing the authorities to take firmer action against smugglers, traffickers and abusers.

This was to deal with a scourge that saw many abusers behaving like “zombies” in public.

As an anaesthetic, etomidate was previously regulated under the Poisons Act, limiting what action the authorities could take against those who abused the substance.

Since May 1, it has been regulated as a specified psychoactive substance under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, which has significantly increased penalties for vape offences.

The Health Sciences Authority said it takes a serious view of the import and supply of illegal vapes, particularly Kpods.

Those caught smuggling Kpods can be jailed for up to 20 years and given 15 strokes of the cane.

Correction note: In an earlier version of the story, we said the man was the first Kpod smuggler to be sentenced here. This is incorrect. It should be that he was the first Kpod smuggler to be sentenced here under the Misuse of Drugs Act. We are sorry for the error.