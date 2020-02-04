Firm, supervisor found guilty in case linked to diver's death

An underwater ship maintenance company and its assistant diving supervisor were found guilty yesterday of offences linked to the death of a diver, who was killed after he was sucked into a pipe opening while underwater.

Mr Kwok Khee Khoon, 36, also known as Edmond Kwok, was working for Underwater Contractors when he was killed at the Eastern Working Anchorage, in waters near Marina South Pier, on June 4, 2014.

The tragedy occurred after pumps in a sea chest in which divers were working were not completely shut down.

The safest way of carrying out such work underwater is to dive when the pumps are shut down.

Earlier news reports had noted that a sea chest is meant to suck in seawater to cool the engines and generators on board a ship.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur found Underwater Contractors and assistant diving supervisor David Ng Wei Li, 36, guilty of offences under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

In their submissions to the trial, Ministry of Manpower prosecutors Delvinder Singh and Shanty Priya said that the company Sleipner Shipping had engaged Underwater Contractors to carry out survey works on the vessel, Frisia Kiel.

Mr Kwok was part of a group of six divers who were working at the vessel's bow thrusters when he was seen being sucked into the pipe opening.

The prosecutors said: "Several attempts by the other divers to pull the deceased away from the pipe orifice failed.

"The deceased was finally brought on board the first workboat after the starboard sea chest pump was finally shut down."

Mr Kwok was motionless, and paramedics pronounced him dead at around 7.40pm that day. He was later found to have died of traumatic asphyxia.



Mr Kwok Khee Khoon, a diver, died in 2014 after he was sucked into the pipe opening of a ship.



The prosecutors said there were several measures that Underwater Contractors had failed to take that were "reasonably practicable to avert the risk of a diver being sucked into the pipe orifice".

They added: "It is clear that there is no dispute what the safest manner of performing the diving works was on (that day), which was to completely shut down the pipes in the sea chest that the divers work in... it is clearly not in dispute that the safest way of performing the diving works... was not followed."

Ng had instructed the divers under his charge to perform the underwater survey works even though he was aware that the pumps were in "reduced flow", but were not shut off.

Ng and Underwater Contractors will be sentenced on April 9.