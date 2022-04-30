'Every few steps there was a cat lying on the floor': How SCDF officers saved 13 cats from fire

SINGAPORE - When firefighter Juliet Oh entered a smoke-filled Housing Board flat on April 21, she and her team found 14 cats strewn across the floor.

She said: "We found one, then another, and another. Every few steps there was a cat lying on the floor."

The two-storey maisonette was filled with so much smoke that nothing was visible, but using her handheld thermal imaging device Lieutenant Oh, 29, and her team were able to locate and evacuate all the cats, she told The Straits Times in an interview on Thursday (April 28).

The firefighters were responding to a fire at Block 422 Fajar Road, in Bukit Panjang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were alerted to the fire at 8.30am and had to force their way into the unit.

No humans were home at the time.

Lt Oh and another firefighter - Corporal Marco Lim, 25 - were the first into the flat and began searching for possible casualties, she said.

Cpl Lim and others put out the fire - which was mostly confined to the flat's service yard - using compressed air foam backpacks within 10 minutes, and then quickly started to help evacuate the cats.

The team formed a human chain to pass the animals along and out of the flat to get them away from the smoke. They then lay the cats down in a stairwell about one unit away from the burning flat and began tending to them.

Smoke inhalation can make it difficult for humans and other animals to breathe, and can eventually cause death through suffocation.

Meanwhile, other firefighters in the team of 20 responders evacuated the surrounding flats and dealt with remains of the fire.

Many of the cats were sluggish and soot covered their faces, making it difficult for them to breathe, said Cpl Lim.