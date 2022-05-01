Firefighters used child CPR techniques to save cats in Fajar Rd fire

When firefighter Juliet Oh entered a smoke-filled Housing Board flat on April 21, she and her team found 14 cats strewn across the floor.

"We found one, then another, and another. Every few steps, there was a cat lying on the floor," she said.

The two-storey maisonette was filled with so much smoke that nothing was visible, but using her handheld thermal imaging device, Lieutenant Oh, 29, and her team were able to locate and evacuate all the cats, she said in an interview last Thursday. The firefighters were responding to a fire at Block 422 Fajar Road in Bukit Panjang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force officers were alerted to the fire at 8.30am and had to force their way into the unit. No one was home at the time.

Lt Oh and another firefighter - Corporal Marco Lim, 25 - were the first to enter the flat, and began searching for possible casualties.

Cpl Lim and others put out the fire - which was mostly confined to the service yard - within 10 minutes, using compressed air foam backpacks, and then quickly started to evacuate the cats.

The team formed a human chain to move the animals out of the flat to get them away from the smoke. They laid the cats down at a stairwell about one unit away and began tending to them. Smoke inhalation can make it hard for humans and animals to breathe, and can eventually cause death by suffocation.

Meanwhile, other firefighters in the team of 20 evacuated the surrounding flats and dealt with the remnants of the fire.

Many of the cats were sluggish, and soot covered their faces, making breathing difficult for them, said Cpl Lim.

The firefighters gave the cats oxygen from their personal breathing devices, and then from oxygen tanks that were carried up later.

Luckily, Cpl Lim, a full-time national serviceman, had previously worked in a pet hotel and knew how to handle the cats. He and four other firefighters also gave the cats water using syringes.

Staff Sergeant Mohammad Yazid Mohammad Yusof, 39, said that three of the cats showed no signs of life during evacuation and had to be resuscitated.

Staff Sgt Yazid, an emergency medical technician, said that while firefighters are not specially trained to give medical aid to animals, they are trained to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on young children.

"So three of us did a similar thing for the cats, where you use two fingers, instead of your palms, to help pump the heart," he said. "After a while, I could feel the breath starting to come out of the cat's mouth, and I could feel its pulse."

Two of the three cats eventually regained consciousness after CPR, while one died.