Fire breaks out at office in Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital

A fire broke out at a third-floor office in Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (KWSH) in Serangoon Road on Tuesday night, but no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at about 8.25pm and the fire was extinguished using a water jet.

There were no injuries reported, and no evacuation was ordered.

SCDF is still investigating the cause of the fire.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, KWSH said the fire happened at Block A of the hospital in the HCA Hospice Care office.

No one was in the office at the time.

The hospital's nursing home residents are housed in a separate block. Its wards have been checked and no residents were affected by the fire, added KWSH.

In an update to the post in the early hours yesterday, the hospital said that due to the fire, HCA's Day Hospice in Serangoon would be closed yesterday.

KWSH's other operations at Block A, which include Fresenius Kidney Care, Healthway Medical and the KWSH canteen, resumed business yesterday.