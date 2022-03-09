Fire breaks out at Chai Chee coffee shop

A fire broke out in a coffee shop at Block 29 Chai Chee Avenue yesterday morning, affecting three stalls there, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

About 15 people evacuated the premises and some helped to fight the blaze with fire extinguishers. There were no reported injuries.

The SCDF said it arrived at the eatery at around 6.45am and extinguished the flames with two water jets.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire had originated from overheated cooking at one of the fire-affected stalls," it said.

This means contents on a stove had caught fire, which spread to a nearby exhaust duct.

Columns of white smoke were seen billowing up, shrouding the lower floors of nearby housing units. An eyewitness said at least one fire engine was spotted at the scene and firefighters spent around 30 minutes fighting the blaze.

Marine Parade GRC MP Tan Chuan-Jin said in a Facebook post that the constituency's town council and grassroots team, as well as the Housing Board, were "assessing the damage and providing assistance to the shop workers and owners".

He advised residents to stay clear of the affected areas while the relevant agencies were carrying out reinstalling and cleaning work.