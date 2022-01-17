Fines for duo over bribes given to then-manager at Parkway East Hospital

SINGAPORE - The general manager of a construction and renovations firm repeatedly bribed a manager from Parkway East Hospital by paying for their eight KTV trips totalling $4,750.

Tan Kim Thong from ADA Builders committed the offences as he wanted to advance his company's business interest with private healthcare provider Parkway Hospitals Singapore which operates the hospital in Joo Chiat Place.

He wanted Ng Soo Meng, who was then the manager of the facilities management department of Parkway East Hospital, to recommend ADA Builders as a vendor for renovation contracts.

Tan also provided free renovation worth nearly $3,000 for Ng's home and gave free layout drawings valued at $300 to the latter's cousin.

On Monday (Jan 17), Tan, now 52, was fined $14,500 after he pleaded guilty to three charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Founder of ADA Builders Goh Boon Gee, now 51, who knew of Tan's plans and approved five payment vouchers that the latter had claimed for some of the KTV expenses was fined $3,500.

Goh pleaded guilty to one charge under the Act. All three men are Singaporeans.

The Straits Times understands that Ng is no longer working for the hospital.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan said that ADA Builders was one of Parkway East Hospital's approved vendors since around 2015.

Tan and Ng became acquainted the following year through work.

On Feb 8 that year, the pair went to a KTV in Balestier Road on Ng's suggestion and were entertained by hostesses.

From then until Sept 14 that year, the two men went there multiple times and Goh joined them on at least one occasion.

Separately, between March and April 2019, Tan agreed to Ng's request for ADA Builders to change the lighting and repaint the latter's home.

The DPP said: "(Tan) agreed as he wanted Ng to recommend ADA for renovation contracts with (Parkway Hospitals Singapore).

"ADA thus renovated the accused's house in March 2019, with works amounting to at least $2,846.20. Ng did not pay for the renovations."

Ng, 53, is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday (Jan 18).