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Fines for 2 co-founders of Fullerton Healthcare Corp over falsified claims linked to $211k

Daniel Chan Pai Sheng (left) and Michael Tan Kim Song were fined a total of $160,000 on July 10.

SINGAPORE – Two co-founders of Fullerton Healthcare Corporation (FHC) were fined a total of $160,000 on July 10 over falsified entertainment claims linked to more than $211,000.

However, Daniel Chan Pai Sheng and Michael Tan Kim Song, both 52-year-old doctors, did not enjoy financial gains from the offences.

Instead, the more than $211,000 was intended for Collin Chiew, 58, whose case is pending, court documents stated.

The documents did not disclose if Chiew, who was the chief executive of insurance broker Aon Singapore between January 2015 and July 2018, received the amount.

Tan and Chan pleaded guilty to their offences on July 8.

Chan was fined $135,000 on July 10 after he pleaded guilty to five counts of falsification of accounts.

The falsified claims amounted to over $336,000, even though the actual expenses were abou t $125,000. This means the inflated sum was over $211,000.

Tan was fined $25,000 on July 10 after he pleaded guilty to one count of falsification of accounts, which was linked to one of Chan’s charges.

The false claim was around $82,000, but the actual expenses amounted to over $42,000, resulting in an inflated sum of nearly $40,000.

The sum formed part of the more than $211,000 in falsified claims involving Chan.

The two men were earlier handed multiple graft-related offences.

However, the prosecution applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for all of their graft charges, citing “prosecutorial discretion”.

District Judge Paul Quan granted the application on July 10.

Those given such a discharge can still be prosecuted for the offences if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

In August 2025, a third co-founder of FHC, David Sin, 47, pleaded guilty to six counts of falsification of accounts and was fined $160,000.

In an earlier statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said that Tan was also a director at Fullerton Healthcare Group (FHG), while Chan was the president of Fullerton Health China. Both companies were subsidiaries of FHC.

The two men no longer hold their respective positions in the companies.

Deputy public prosecutors Jonathan Tan and Ashley Chin stated in court documents that FHC was in the business of investment holding.

In 2010, Tan and Chan co-founded FHG, which provided healthcare services through a network of doctors and specialists. It also helped clients process insurance claims.

Around 2012, Tan and Chan were looking for business leads when they were introduced to Chiew.

The DPPs said that in 2015, Chiew asked Chan for financial assistance as he needed money for his children and house.

Chan then told Tan about Chiew’s request, added the prosecutors.

From 2015, Chan would go to Hong Kong for work trips about twice a month to help with FHC’s business there.

Before travelling, he would tell Sin that he needed inflated or false KTV receipts, which another man, Tei Chu Pink, 46, would prepare.

During these trips, Chan would join Sin and Tei at KTVs and meet potential investors, before collecting the inflated receipts from Tei.

The DPPs said: “On some occasions, (Chan) would make payments of lesser amounts at the...KTVs using his own cash or credit cards. On other occasions, (he) would not make any payments.”

After returning to Singapore, Chan would arrange for the receipts to be handed to “relevant persons” in FHC or Fullerton Health China.

These individuals would then arrange for them to be processed.

A number of these claims were made with Tan’s knowledge. They were used to obtain funds from FHC to provide financial assistance to Chiew, the court heard.

In one instance in 2016 , Tan, Chan and Sin engaged in a conspiracy to falsify an entertainment claim.

On or about Dec 7 that year, Chan submitted receipts to relevant persons in FHC to process a claim of about $82,000 in his name.

Investigations, however, revealed that he had incurred 200,000 yuan - or more than S$42,000 as stated in the court documents – in expenses, and that the KTV receipts he submitted were inflated.

This resulted in a falsified amount of nearly $40,000.

Chan and Tan approved an expense claim form linked to the case by signing on it.

In 2018, the two doctors and Sin agreed to claim certain business expenses from FHC, which would be paid from Fullerton Health China’s accounts by using inflated entertainment invoices.

The DPPs said: “The understanding (the trio) had was that the payments were for ‘consultancy services’ provided by Chiew to FHC.”

Chan went on to commit similar offences involving false entertainment claims on four occasions in 2019.

Chan was represented by lawyer Navin Thevar, who told the court that his client had acted on Sin’s instructions.

Lawyers Manoj Nandwani and Sameer Melber represented Tan.

They told the court that his offence was a one-off occasion, and that he had acted out of character.