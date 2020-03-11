Fine for e-scooter rider who knocked into girl, causing multiple dental injuries

SINGAPORE - A self-employed man was riding his e-scooter along a shared path when the device struck a 10-year-old girl, causing multiple dental injuries.

Tan Jia Jun, 26, was fined $2,400 on Wednesday (March 11) after pleading guilty to causing hurt to the child by riding his e-scooter in a negligent manner.

She cannot be named due to her age.

A district court heard that the Singaporean was "blasting" music while riding along the path in Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Pasir Ris Drive 4 at around 8.30pm on April 12, 2018, when he spotted the girl walking in the same direction in front of him.

She had just ended tuition classes and was walking home between the shared path and a pedestrian-only lane.

The girl turned around when she heard the music from Tan's device and moved to the left to try to get out of his way.

But Tan could not stop in time and the e-scooter, which had been going at about 30kmh, knocked into the child.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang said: "The accused collided into the victim's right shoulder from behind, causing the victim to fall face forward onto the pathway, and hit her mouth on the ground."

The girl immediately began to cry and blood dripped from her mouth, the DPP added.

One of the passers-by who came forward to help alerted the police.

The girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where she was found with multiple injuries to her front teeth.

One of them was knocked out, while the supporting structures of three others were injured, with abnormal loosening.

The girl, who also had abrasions to her limbs and forehead, was later given seven days of medical leave.

DPP Ang said Tan has paid $2,000 in restitution to the girl for her medical fees.

The Land Transport Authority has prohibited the riding of e-scooters on all footpaths from Nov 5 last year.

Now, e-scooters can be used only on cycling paths and park connector networks.

These paths have a speed limit of 25kmh.

For causing hurt to the girl by riding his e-scooter in a negligent manner, Tan could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.