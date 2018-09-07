Fewer fatal accidents with heavy vehicles

Heavy vehicles were involved in fewer fatal accidents in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, according to Traffic Police (TP) statistics released yesterday.

In the first half of this year, there were 10 fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles - half the number in the same period last year.

The number of heavy vehicle accidents that led to injuries also saw a dip, from 377 to 361 in the first half of the year.

However, accidents that involve heavy vehicles remain a concern for the police as they can cause greater damage and loss of life due to the vehicles' size, said Superintendent John Chan, deputy commanding officer of the TP's Patrol Unit. In the first half of this year, nearly two in 10 fatal accidents involved heavy vehicles, according to the police.

Yesterday, The Straits Times followed the TP on an islandwide enforcement operation against errant heavy vehicle drivers.

Within a period of two hours, the fleet of nine TP officers issued summonses against 60 heavy vehicle drivers for various offences, including speeding and failing to keep left on expressways. A total of 76 drivers were issued summonses at the end of the day-long operation.

10 Number of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles in the first half of this year, half the number in the same period last year. 361 Number of injuries from such accidents in the same time period, down from 377 last year.

During the operation, ST trailed behind two TP officers who patrolled East Coast Parkway and Changi Coast Road, where they stopped six drivers caught flouting the law. They included two tipper truck drivers, who were stopped on Changi Coast Road for not wearing seat belts - an offence that carries a $120 fine and three demerit points.

In the same area, another tipper truck driver was stopped for using a mobile phone while driving. Heavy vehicle drivers caught committing this offence can be fined $230 and receive 12 demerit points.

Supt Chan said the TP adopts a tough enforcement stance against errant heavy vehicle drivers to curb dangerous driving. He urged such drivers to practise good road sense and remain vigilant on the roads.