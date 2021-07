SINGAPORE - A woman, who once caused a traffic jam in Orchard Road when she stopped her Ferrari, failed in her attempt on last Friday (July 9) to avoid paying more than $430,000 to her former husband.

Retired interior designer Shi Ka Yee, 75, had applied to the High Court to set aside a statutory demand by Mr Patrick Teo Chong Nghee, 73, that was served on her in May.