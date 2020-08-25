Female motorcyclist found injured on road could have hit road pylons: Coroner's inquiry

SINGAPORE - While travelling along Yishun Avenue 8, a female motorcyclist may have hit some pylons at the side of the road before losing control of her vehicle.

Nurse Fadhilah Mohamed Hussain, who was found lying on the road, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where the 28-year-old succumbed to her injuries.

The accident on Jan 14 this year happened about a month before her wedding.

In the coroner's inquiry looking into her death, a Traffic Police investigation officer on Tuesday (Aug 25) said no other vehicle was involved in the fatal accident.

Senior Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Firdaus Suleiman added that there was no debris from other vehicles at the scene and said an inspection of her green Honda showed no mechanical faults as well.

There was also no video footage of the accident.

State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam found Ms Fadhilah's death to be an "unfortunate traffic misadventure".

The nurse's family had been "baffled" by her death, according to earlier reports in The New Paper.

Her cousin, Mr Jad Hamzah, 50, said in the interview that family members found it hard to accept that she could have crashed on her own.

He described her as a "safe rider who used all the proper gear".

On Tuesday, SSGT Firdaus told the court that Ms Fadhilah had left her workplace at around 3pm to 4pm on Jan 14 to travel to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority building in Kallang Road to collect her passport.

She was riding her motorcycle home when the accident occurred.

The police were alerted at around 5.30pm and officers who arrived at the scene found her lying on the road.

Mr Jad said in the earlier interview that his cousin was in the midst of preparing for her wedding.

"Everything was prepared, the wedding was just around the corner, and she was going to Italy and Europe with her husband-to-be."

On Tuesday, Ms Fadhilah's older brother, Mr Mohamed Nor Mohamed Hussain, was in court.

When The Straits Times later approached the 46-year-old outside the courtroom, he said: "My family just wants a closure."