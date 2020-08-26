Female motorcyclist could have hit some pylons: Coroner's inquiry

While travelling along Yishun Ave-nue 8, a female motorcyclist may have hit some pylons at the side of the road before losing control of her vehicle.

Nurse Fadhilah Mohamed Hussain, 28, was found lying on the road and taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The accident on Jan 14 happened about a month before her wedding.

In a coroner's inquiry looking into her death, a Traffic Police investigation officer yesterday said no other vehicle was involved in the fatal accident.

Senior Staff Sergeant Firdaus Suleiman said there was no debris from other vehicles at the scene and added that an inspection of Ms Fadhilah's green Honda showed no mechanical faults.

There was no video footage of the accident.

State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam found Ms Fadhilah's death to be an "unfortunate traffic misadventure".

The nurse's family had been "baffled" by her death, according to earlier reports in The New Paper.

Her cousin, Mr Jad Hamzah, 50, said in the newspaper interview that family members found it hard to accept that she could have crashed on her own.

He described her as a "safe rider who used all the proper gear".

Yesterday, Senior Staff Sgt Firdaus told the court that Ms Fadhilah had left her workplace around 3pm to 4pm on Jan 14 to go to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority building in Kallang Road to collect her passport.

She was riding her motorcycle home when the accident occurred.

The police were alerted around 5.30pm and officers who arrived at the scene found her lying on the road.

Mr Jad said in the earlier interview that his cousin was in the midst of preparing for her wedding.

"Everything was prepared, the wedding was just around the corner and she was going to Italy and Europe with her husband-to-be."

Ms Fadhilah's older brother, Mr Mohamed Nor Mohamed Hussain, was in court yesterday.

When The Straits Times later approached the 46-year-old outside the courtroom, he said: "My family just wants closure."